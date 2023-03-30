2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report – Legon Cities 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities denied Kotoko the chance to launch a redemption exercise by holding them to a 1-1 draw at the El- Wak Stadium on Thursday, March 30 2023.

Maxwell Konadu didn’t make a lot changes to his side. Adu Meider started ahead of Alex Aso.

This was Abdul Gazale’s first game as Kotoko coach and he handed their Brizalian signing Matheus de Souza his debut start.

The first half didn’t produce the free flowing football many expected but the Porcupines took the lead on 17 minutes. They were awarded a penalty and up stepped skipper Richard Boadu to send the Cities goalie the wrong way.

After recess, Alex Aso climbed off the bench to restored parity for the Royals with a brilliant finish in the 70th minute which was enough to salvage a point for his side.

Aso continued to torment the Kotoko defense but was denied a second goal by the agility of Richard Asare in post.

The defending champions also had some glorious chances but failed to convert. They move to 6th position while Cities are out of the drop zone but only on goal difference.