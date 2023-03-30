2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Medeama 1-0 Bibiani GoldStars

Defender Vincent Atingah scored the decisive goal for Medeama in their hard-fought 1-0 win over Bibiani GoldStars FC in their rescheduled Premier League match on Thursday.

The centre-back slotted home from a scramble in the 71st minute in the 18-yard box to hand Mauve and Yellow the win.

The two teams played the remaining 45 minutes in the second half following a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

Medeama, desperate to climb to third on the table, secured the precious win in front of passionate fans at the Akoon Community Park.

The two teams sold out an entertaining match -leaving fans spellbound.

A corner kick led to a scramble in the 18-yard box, and lucky Atingah managed to slot home after the ball found his legs comfortably.

The win has lifted Medeama to third on the league table with 40 points- just a point behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars remain 6th on 34 points.