2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Real Tamale United 3-1 Great Olympics

Real Tamale United staged a remarkable comeback to see off Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Monday night at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Pride of the North came from behind to claim a much needed 3-1 victory to boost their chances of surviving relegation. They move to the 10th position and also open a four-point advantage from the drop zone.

Monday's win also see RTU end their seven matches winless streak.

RTU assistant coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai made two alterations to the team that held the league leaders Aduana Stars to a 2-2 stalemate in Dormaa Ahenkro over the last weekend.

Issahak Fuseini came in for Iddrisu Gadafi, who was sent off in the game against Aduana while Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli took the place of leading scorer Issah Kuka.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah, on the other hand, made a couple of changes to the Olympics team that drew 1-1 with Legon Cities FC in the last round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Solomon Adomako, Isaac Mensah, and Ebenezer Sekyere paved the way for Abdul Bashiru, Abdul Razak Yussif and Daniel Lokko Quaye in the starting lineup respectively.

The visitors were up and running as early as the 5th minute when striker Abdul Razak Yussif scored to put them ahead.

The home side levelled matters five minutes after the interval when midfielder Mohammed Sadat converted a penalty kick.

Stephen Badu Dankwa scored twice in the quick succession in the 66th and 68th minutes to round off the victory for the WeyUna outfit.

Olympics drop to the relegation zone for the first time, this campaign following the defeat to RTU. They are lying in the 17th position on the league standings.