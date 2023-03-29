2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Samartex 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Samartex put an end to their winless run with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Kotoku Royals on Wednesday at the Samreboi Stadium.

Despite going behind early on to a Francis Andy Kumi strike in the 15th minute, the home team fought back with two quick goals from Ebenezer Acquah and Evans Osei Wusu in the 33rd and 39th minute respectively.

The goals turned the game in Samartex's favour, and they were able to hold on for the win, much to the delight of their fans. The result sees Samartex climb back into the top half of the table and will give them a much-needed boost of confidence going forward.

For Kotoku Royals, the defeat further compounds their troubles, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the league table. Despite taking an early lead, the away side were unable to hold on for the win, and they will be disappointed to have left empty-handed.

Samartex will now be looking to build on this victory and climb further up the league table, while Kotoku Royals will be hoping to turn their fortunes around as they continue their search for their first win of the season.