2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Report - Tamale City 2-1 Nsoatreman

Matthew Agama scored late in the game to help Tamale City to a 2-1 win against Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League match day 24 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

City continued with their impressive performance as they hope to avoid relegation this season.

Tamale City are undefeated in their last three games after losing to Accra Lions at home on match day 20.

Following a very competitive and combative 90 minutes three goals were produced in the last six minutes as Tamale City secured the points after winning the game.

Tamale City took the lead in the 89th minute kind courtesy of an own goal by John Kofi.

Walid Neymah Fusieni quickly got the equalizer for Nsoatreman before substitute Matthew Agama scored the winning goal at the death of the game for Tamale City.

City are out of the relegation zone after this win.

The Tamale based side are currently placed 15th on the league table with 28 points after this win.