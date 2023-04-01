2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview – Aduana Stars vs. Tamale City

Aduana Stars have a nerve-racking task of maintaining their slender lead at the top of League standing when they welcome a resurgent Tamale City to the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium on Sunday April 2 2023 for Premier League business.

The Fire Boys have gifted fellow title contenders an opening after spurning the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the League log. Aduana’s lead has been cut to just a point having failed to win in their last three games: 2 draws against RTU and Berekum Chelsea, and a defeat to Legon Cities.

Fabin’s charges have to win against City to erase any doubts about their durability in the title race but the task could be onerous as they face an invigorated City side that have won two and drawn one of their last three games.

Hamza Mohammed’s side have lifted themselves out of the drop zone albeit on goal difference but will be buoyed by the fact that they are grinding out the results they badly need.

The visitors will be under less pressure and will fancy their chances of picking up all three points to do the double over Aduana. The Fire Boys will also be banking on their home invincibility to see off City and keep their title hopes alive.