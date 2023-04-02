2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko will take on Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday at 6pm local time, as the Porcupines look to return to winning ways after failing to secure a victory in their last two matches.

The team's last home game ended in a disappointing 2-0 loss, which resulted in the sacking of coach Seydou Zerbo by management. Abdul Gazelle has taken over as the temporary coach and has declared the upcoming match a must-win for the defending champions, who aim to get back on track.

Despite their recent poor form, Asante Kotoko are not far off from the top and a win on Sunday can help rekindle their season. However, Real Tamale United will not be an easy opponent to overcome.

RTU have been performing well lately, remaining unbeaten in their last five games and are now in contention for a top-half finish. This achievement is impressive considering they spent most of the first half of the season in the bottom three.

Real Tamale United will also be boosted by the fact that they are unbeaten against Asante Kotoko since their return to the top flight in 2021.

The match promises to be a tough battle, as both teams have something to fight for. Asante Kotoko will aim to climb back up the league table with a victory, while Real Tamale United will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak and secure a higher position in the league.