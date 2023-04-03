2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs. Legon Cities

Bibiani Goldstars FC will be hoping to rekindle their hopes of a top four finish in the Ghana Premier League when they tackle struggling Legon Cities FC at the Dun's Park.

Monday's fixture will offer the Miners an opportunity to get back to form. They are currently having a patchy run where they have just one win the last five league matches.

Goldstars will also hope to continue with their unbeaten streak at home. They haven't lost at Dun's Park since their opening day defeat to Dreams FC.

Michael Osei's charges are presently sitting in the 7th position on the league log with 35 points from 24 games. They trail the top spot by 9 points and are above the drop zone with 7 points.

Cities found themselves in the relegation zone as they lie in the 16th position on the league standings with three points away from the safety places.

They have only one victory in their last eight matches in the Ghanaian premiership, losing three and drawing four across the period.

The Royals are making the journey to Bibiani for the matchday 25 encounter on the back off an abysmal form as guests where they are winless in the last 7 away matches.

Cities need nothing but a win against Goldstars in Monday's match to boost their chances of surviving the relegation scare.