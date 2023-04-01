2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC will battle it out with Hearts of Oak for the three points on match week 25 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Saturday.

The Still Believe club will be hoping to return to winning ways after dropping points against Bechem United in mid-week.

Dreams lost by a lone goal to Bechem at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park.

Hearts of Oak defeated Accra Lions by a lone goal in their last Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium in mid-week.

Coach David Ocloo who has been in charge of the team in the absence of Slavko Matic will lead his charges to Dawu for a revenge against Dreams FC.

Despite the two team’s first meeting at the Accra Sports Stadium which was ended in a 2-2 draw. Dreams manages to eliminate Hearts of Oak from the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 at their own backyard.

Hearts of Oak will have this in their mind going into this encounter.

Dreams are unbeaten in their last five games at home (W4 D1) making it very difficult for Hearts of Oak in this fixture.

Hearts of Oak have just recorded one away win in their last five games (W1 L3 D1).

The Phobians have not been good on the road and will face a big hurdle if they want to win this game.