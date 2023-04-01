2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Samartex FC

Karela and Samartex will both be chasing consistency in the Premier League when they lock horns at CAM Park on Sunday, April 2 2023.

Karela will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 3-2 to King Faisal at the last outing. The Pride and Passion failed to replicate their superb display against Hearts of Oak prior to their visit to Abrankese.

The Pride and Passion are still on the danger list as they are 13th on the League standing on 29 points, just a point above the drop zone. Karela coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu dare not lose this game if they want to ease relegation fears.

Samartex will aim at making it back to wins after their 2-1 win over bottom-placed Kotoku Royals. With a packed League standing, a win could move them two places up. The Timber Giants are currently 9th on the League log, 4 points richer than Karela but have relied almost exclusively on their home form to be in that position. Their only away win this term was against the side the beat in their last game.

The trip to Aiyinase could prove arduous for Annor Walker’s side as their opponent have also lost only one home game this year.