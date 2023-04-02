2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs. Bechem United

Nsoatreman FC are expected to claim all the maximum points against Bechem United when they face each other in the Ghana Premier League matchday 25 on Sunday afternoon.

The premiership newcomers are among the best performing teams at home in the league this campaign. They hope to continue the run against the Hunters at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Nsoatreman have recorded 9 victories out of 12 matches at home in the league this season. They have draws and one defeat in the process.

The newbies are presently sitting in the 13th position on the league table with 30 points after 24 games. A drop of points on Sunday could see them in the relegation zone.

Bechem will be making their short trip to Nsuatre with a very good form. They are lost just twice in their last eight league matches as they continue to pile pressure on leaders Aduana Stars.

The Hunters are lying in second place on the league standings with 40 points, with a just one point adrift of the summit.

A win in Sunday's game against Nsoatreman could Kassim Ocansey Mingle's men leapfrog Aduana to claim the top spot.

Bechem will face Nsoatreman on the back of a poor away run lately, having managed to pick only a point in their last four matches on the road.