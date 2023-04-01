2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report- Accra Lions 0-1 King Faisal

Daniel Oppong Afrane's first-half strike earned King Faisal an important away win against Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

King Faisal got off to a great start after Daniel Oppong Afrane broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the game.

Accra Lions immediately seized control of the game with Remember Boateng's cross into the box dealt with by the King Faisal defence.

The referee then waved away a foul on Ibrahim Issa before awarding a throw in to King Faisal when the ball was clearly on the line, living fans at the Accra Sports stadium in shock.

Few minutes later, Evans Botchway nearly fetched Lions the equalizer with a cheeky loft over the King Faisal goalkeeper but Benjamin Aseidu was equal to the task.

Botchwaty was then flagged offside for when he looked to be onside, before he cleverly found Dominic Amponsah in the box moments later.

After the break, Lions lifted their game as Abass Samari saw his strike hit a King Faisal defender in the box.

Second half substitutes, Seidu Bassit and Baba Apiiga had chances to level but their effort failed to test the King Faisal goalie.