2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Bibiani Goldstars 3-2 Legon Cities

Bibiani Goldstars FC got back to winning ways to keep their top four finish ambitions in the Ghana Premier League alive after a comeback victory over Legon Cities FC on Monday afternoon.

The Miners came from behind to record a 3-2 win against the struggling Royals at the Dun's Park as all five goals came in the first period of the matchday 25 game.

Experienced forward Abednego Tetteh got the hosts in the lead a few seconds after kick-off with his 9th goal of the season.

The visitors, with a quick response, got the equalising goal in the 10th minute Ebenezer Armegah, who earned a starting place for the first time this campaign.

Defender Eric Osei Bonsu scored five minutes later to give Cities the advantage, but Charles Gyamfi Camara pulled parity for Goldstars in the 24th minute.

Tetteh got his 10th goal of the season and a second in the match six minutes from the interval to wrap up the much needed victory for Goldstars.

The Miners from Bibiani moved to the 7th position on the league standings after Monday's win with 38 points while Cities remain in the relegation zone at the 16th position.