2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Bechem United

Nsoatreman FC preserved their home unbeaten record in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon when they were held by second placed Bechem United at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

The premiership newcomers came from behind to earn a point from the game, which ended 1-1 at full-time.

Nsoatreman remains undefeated at home in the league in their very campaign after 13 matches where they have managed 9 wins, 3 draws, and just one defeat in the process.

Bechem got the opening goal of the match with the lead in the 32nd minute through midfielder Isaiah Nyarko, who scored his third goal of the campaign.

Experienced forward, Frederick Boateng got the equalising goal for the home side in the early stages of the second half to earn a crucial point from the game.

Nsoatreman are 14th on the league log after Sunday's draw. They are three points above the drop zone with 31 points after 25 matches.

Bechem saw their winless streak on the road stretched to five games as they remain in the second position, three points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

Nsoatreman will travel to the capital to take on giants Hearts of Oak whereas Bechem make a trip to face Tamale City FC in the next round of fixtures.