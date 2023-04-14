2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Great Olympics

Leaders Aduana Stars will be looking to protect their position when they tackle Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League this Saturday at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Aduana are serving a ban from the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro following an alleged attack on the Tamale City FC team bus in the last round.

The Ogya Boys needed a goal in the stoppage-time to be able to see off the Citizens in that game.

Aduana goes into the matchday 26 fixture on back off their elimination from the FA Cup in the quarter-finals after losing on post-match penalty shootouts to King Faisal Babes.

Despite leading the table, the Ogya lads have been patchy in the league lately, having managed just two wins in the last seven matches.

Olympics ended their five matches winless run last time out in the league when they beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The win also took them out of the relegation zone.

The Dade Boys are sitting just one place above the relegation places with 31 points from 25 matches. They are they just three points away from the drop.

Anything short of a victory on Saturday against Aduana could see Olympics back in the relegation zone.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah's team have lost all of their last six premiership matches at away, conceding 15 goals and scoring twice in the process.

To be able to pick a point at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, the Wonder Club will have to improve on their performance on the road.