2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea resume their League campaign at the Golden City Park as they host defending champions Asante Kotoko on Friday, April 14 2023.

Both teams will be chasing consistency with The Bibires hoping to return to winning ways after going on a four match winless streak. The Porcupines will aim to keep their hopes of retaining their League title alive with an early return to the winning track after being held to a goalless draw by city rivals King Faisal in their last game.

Kotoko beat Chelsea 2-1 in Kumasi in the first round of the season but the Golden City Park hasn't been a favourable hunting ground for the Porcupines as they have failed to win there in two seasons.

They will be without their captain Richard Boadu who has been combative in midfield for his team. He is out for accumulating yellow cards. Gazale will be handed a headache as he tries to replace Boadu in a game which is a must win for his side.

The Bibires are 8th on the League standings with 34 points, 5 points behind Kotoko. Ennin knows very well that with a packed league log, they cannot afford to lose to steer clear a relegation battle which may go down to the wire.

The Porcupines will hope to break the Berekum hoodoo and close in on leaders Aduana but Ennin's lads will also be counting on their home advantage to beat Kotoko as Ennin has vowed to avenge all sides that defeated them in the first round.