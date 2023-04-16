2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs Nsoatreman FC 

Hearts of Oak have a chance to move up to second place in the Ghana Premier League with a win at home against Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Phobians are currently two points behind second-placed Bechem United, who lost to Tamale City.

A victory for David Ocloo's side would see them end the weekend in second place and move closer to league leaders Aduana Stars in the title race. Hearts come into the game following a goalless draw against Dreams in Dawu.

In their last five games, Hearts have won two, drawn two and lost one. They will be hoping to build on their recent performances and secure all three points against struggling Nsoatreman.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman have had a difficult season, winning just 6 games, drawing 6 and losing 12. They have scored 20 goals and conceded 27. In their last five games, they have won one, drawn one and lost three. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a positive result against Hearts of Oak.

The first meeting between the two sides earlier in the season ended in a 2-0 victory for Hearts of Oak, and they will be confident of securing another win at home.