2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - King Faisal Babes vs. Dreams FC

It has been positive vibes surrounding King Faisal Babes since Ignatius Osei-Fosu took over the head coach role at the club as they are unbeaten in the last two matches.

They held giants Asante Kotoko SC to a scoreless draw in the Kumasi derby in their last league game and eliminated Aduana Stars from the FA Cup to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Faisal will take on Dreams FC on Sunday at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, where they look at maintaining the momentum in their fight against relegation.

Faisal are 10th on the league table with 32 points but are just a point away from the drop zone. They need a win and nothing against Dreams to cushion them in their battle for survival.

Dreams are also making the trip to Kumasi to face Faisal with no other intentions than to play for a win as relegation is starring at them.

The "Still Believe" outfit are sitting only one place above the relegation zone with an advantage in goals difference. They are levelled on points with 16th placed Great Olympics.

Dreams are motivated by their performance in the FA Cup, where they saw off Legon Cities FC to make it to the semi-finals last week.

However, they have an abysmal run in the league going into Sunday's game, having managed just one win in the last seven matches.