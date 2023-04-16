2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities and Kotoku Royals will face off at the El Wak Stadium in Accra in a crucial match as they look to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Both teams have struggled throughout the season and find themselves in the bottom two spots of the league table.

Legon Cities come into the match having won only one of their last five games. After being knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend, coach Maxwell Konadu will be looking to motivate his players to focus on securing their top-flight status.

Their form has been inconsistent throughout the season, and they cannot afford to continue this way if they hope to avoid relegation.

Kotoku Royals, on the other hand, are in their first season and have struggled due to playing their home games away from their preferred ground. Despite this, they have managed to pick up two wins in their last five games, giving them a glimmer of hope as they battle to remain in the league.

Earlier this season, Legon Cities defeated Kotoku Royals 3-0, but recent form suggests that the Royals have the advantage going into this match.

Both teams will be desperate to secure the three points on offer as they look to climb up the league table and avoid the drop to the lower division. It promises to be a closely contested encounter between two struggling sides.