2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Medeama SC vs Karela United

Medeama host Karela United in the Western derby in the mining town of Tarkwa on Sunday April 16, 2023.

The Mauve and Yellow are in fine form heading into the crunch fixture at the Akoon Community Park.

Coach Augustine Adotey's men have lost just once in eight matches since the start of the second half of the season.

Medeama's 1-0 defeat at Aduana Stars on March 12 is the only blip by the club since the start of the second round.

The Tarkwa-based side are third on the table with 41 points, just three behind leaders Aduana Stars - who take on Great Olympics at a neutral venue in Kumasi on Sunday.

Medeama drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals last weekend in Dawu - in a game they will feel like a defeat after the home side drew parity on the stroke of the final whistle.

Karela United themselves won't be pushover as they have always been tough customers for Medeama.

They lie 10th on the table with 32 points from 25 games.

They make the short trip to Tarkwa on the back of their 1-0 win over Samartex at the Crossby Awuah Memorial Park last weekend.

The two sides have this season met twice at the Aiyinase CAM Park in both Ghana FA Cup and Ghana Premier League with both ending in a 1-1 draw but Karela got the upper hand by winning the FA cup on post match penalties.

Referee Rustom Gameli will be in the center of affairs in the Western showpiece.