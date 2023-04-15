2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - RTU vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

RTU return to league play after that shock defeat to Nsoatreman in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and will hope to put that chapter behind them as they welcome Gold Stars to the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, April 16 2023.

The Pride of The North are living precariously in 12th position on the League standings on 32 points, just a point above the drop zone. They have won only one of their last five games as their home dominance has waned in the second round of the season. Before beating Great Olympics, they had recorded a string of draws at home after their win over Hearts of Oak.

Baba Nuhu's side must rediscover their home form against Gold Stars who can be very brilliant away from Dun's Park.

Michael Osei and his lads would want to pick all three points in order to break into Top 4.

The Miners are on 38 points in 6th position, a point behind fourth placed Asante Kotoko. They will hope to do the double over RTU this season and climb up the league log.

With revenge on the mind of RTU, this game will be an intriguing one to watch.