2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Preview - Tamale City vs Bechem United

Published on: 14 April 2023
Tamale City will host Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Bechem United, who are currently sitting in second place, are hoping to secure a win to draw level with league leaders Aduana Stars.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four matches, which should give them a significant confidence boost going into this match against Tamale City.

Tamale City, on the other hand, are in the bottom three and will be looking to turn their fortunes around after a four-game unbeaten run was ended controversially by Aduana Stars.

The first leg of this fixture ended in a goalless draw, which means both teams will be eager to come out on top in this highly anticipated encounter.

Both teams are expected to go at each other at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, and the fans can expect an action-packed match.

