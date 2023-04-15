2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Aduana Stars 1-0 Great Olympics

Aduana Stars put aside their FA Cup slumber last week to edge out Great Olympics to consolidate the top spot in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday with a narrow victory

The Ogya Boys needed a scrappy 1-0 victory at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese to extend their lead on the league standings as second placed Bechem United lost in their game also on Saturday.

Teenage midfielder Frank Owusu, with his very first goal in the top-flight, was enough for the league leaders to claim the maximum points of the match.

Aduana continues to enjoy the summit with 47 points from 26 matches, opening a six-point advantage.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made a couple of alterations to the starting lineup against King Faisal Babes last week with Hans Kwofie paving the way for Isaac Mintah's inclusion.

Godfred Opoku Wakii also made way for the return of Richard Danso into the starting lineup.

Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo put up a standout performance to ensure his side wouldn't concede after making very important saves to deny Olympics a goal in the match.

The experienced shot-stopper with his stupendous display finished the match at the MVP.

Olympics is back in the relegation zone following Saturday's defeat as they sit in the 16th position on the league standings with 31 points.