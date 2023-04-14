2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Asante Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 win over Kotoko at the Golden City Park on Friday, April 14 2023.

The Bibires were without their top goal scorer Mezack Afriyie but his replacement Kalo Ouatarra was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko defense. Outarra's second half brace gave Chelsea a two goal cushion. Collins Ameyaw was also involved in both goals which were in similar fashion. His two excellent crosses were headed in by Outarra to beat Danlad, first in the 50th minute and again in the 63rd.

Patrick Kofi Ansu climbed off the bench to score Chelsea's third. Danlad spilled the ball after failing to deal with a cross from Shaibu, and Ansu was there to put the ball into a gaping post.

Both teams had equal share of the possession in the first half but Kotoko put up a lethargic display in the second. They were poor in defense and missed their captain Richard Boadu in the middle of the field. Striker Steven Mukwala was substituted due to injury after recess. Their title defense has suffered a jolt unless they can really bounce back as soon as possible.

Their next opponents are league leaders, Aduana, who they failed to close in on today.

The Porcupines and the Bibires remain in 4th and 8th respectively on the League standings but Chelsea are now on 37 points, two points behind Kotoko.

Kotoko missed the chance to end their Golden City hoodoo as they haven't won there in a long time.