2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Published on: 16 April 2023
Hearts of Oak bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians got off to a bright start, forcing an own goal from Nsoatreman midfielder Philip Ofori in the 15th minute.

They continued to dominate proceedings, and Yaw Baafi doubled their lead in the 66th minute with a well-taken strike.

However, the away side pulled one back just two minutes later through Samuel Ofori, setting up a tense ending to the game. Nsoatreman tried to push for an equalizer but were unable to breach Hearts' defence.

They were dealt a further blow when Ransford Asokwah received his marching orders in the dying minutes of the game, reducing them to ten men.

The defeat extends Nsoatreman's winless run to four games and leaves them closer to the relegation zone. On the other hand, Hearts of Oak's victory boosted their title aspirations as they moved up to third in the league table.

