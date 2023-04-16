GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Published on: 16 April 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Legon Cities 2-0 Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities secured a vital three points in their fight against relegation with a hard-fought victory over bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams came into the game desperate for a win, and it was a tense affair with few clear-cut chances in the first half.

However, Legon Cities came out stronger in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Michel Otou was the hero for the home side, scoring a well-placed. The goal sparked celebrations among the Legon Cities fans, who had been nervously watching the game up until that point.

Kotoku Royals tried to respond, but Legon Cities defended resolutely, and with the clock ticking down, the home side sealed the win in stoppage time when Otou scored his second goal of the game with a cool finish.

The victory was a massive boost for Legon Cities, who moved out of the relegation zone with the win. Kotoku Royals, on the other hand, remained rooted to the bottom of the table and face a daunting task in their bid to avoid relegation.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more