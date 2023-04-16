2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Accra Lions

Dauada Yussif scored late as FC Smartex battled to a hard-fought victory at the Nsenkyire stadium against Accra Lions on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder slotted home for the host with two remaining as Samartex returned to winning ways.

Having started the game brightly, Accra Lions were forced into an early substitution with Remember Boateng replacing Evans Botchway after just 19 minutes.

Few minutes after the half hour mark the host tested Accra Lions goalkeeper with a ferocious strike which was tipped over by Andrews Owusu.

Lions had the chance to open the scoring moments later but striker Seidu Bassit fire wide.

After the break, Samartex came close once again but were denied by the busy Owusu again.

Fredrick Kesse who replaced Abass Samari with eight minutes remaining had a good opportunity to give Lions the lead but his lobbed effort failed to trouble Samartex.

And two minutes later, Dauda broke the deadlock for the home side.

Samartex will next travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC while Accra Lions host Medeama in Accra on Friday.