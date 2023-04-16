GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Accra Lions

Published on: 16 April 2023
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report- Samartex 1-0 Accra Lions

Dauada Yussif scored late as FC Smartex battled to a hard-fought victory at the Nsenkyire stadium against Accra Lions on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The midfielder slotted home for the host with two remaining as Samartex returned to winning ways.

Having started the game brightly, Accra Lions were forced into an early substitution with Remember Boateng replacing Evans Botchway after just 19 minutes.

Few minutes after the half hour mark the host tested Accra Lions goalkeeper with a ferocious strike which was tipped over by Andrews Owusu.

Lions had the chance to open the scoring moments later but striker Seidu Bassit fire wide.

After the break, Samartex came close once again but were denied by the busy Owusu again.

Fredrick Kesse who replaced Abass Samari with eight minutes remaining had a good opportunity to give Lions the lead but his lobbed effort failed to trouble Samartex.

And two minutes later, Dauda broke the deadlock for the home side.

Samartex will next travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC while Accra Lions host Medeama in Accra on Friday.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more