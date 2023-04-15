2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 26 Match Report - Tamale City 3-2 Bechem United

Midfielder Godfred Abban's late goal secured a crucial victory for Tamale City as they bounced back from a recent losing streak to claim all three points against Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday.

In the first half, Bechem United proved dominant and scored twice through the impressive striker Hafiz Konkoni, who found the back of the net in the 13th and 19th minutes of the match.

However, Tamale City regrouped during the half-time break and came out all guns blazing in the second half. Their efforts paid off as they dominated the game and drew level before the 65th minute.

Mohammed Yahaya was the first to halve the deficit before a penalty, which was converted by Collins Amoah Boateng, put Tamale City level.

Abban netted the winner in the 83rd minute to secure the win, which sees Tamale City move out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Bechem United, who had previously been in second place, are now six points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars, who won at home against Great Olympics.