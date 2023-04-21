2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Medeama SC

Accra Lions will be hoping to end their run of poor form when they host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Accra-based club have been winless in their last five games, including four defeats and a draw while Medeama have enjoyed a successful run within that same period.

The Tarkwa-based club have won four and drawn one of the last five games and currently sit second on the league table, just three points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

Medeama SC defeated Accra Lions 2-0 in the first round but the host have a good record against the Mauve and Yellow in Accra, having defeated them at Accra Sports Stadium last season.

Accra Lions will rely on midfielders Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari to bring their A-game to the fore if they are to make something out of the game, while March Player of the Month Dominic Amponsah will need to find his scoring boots.

Medeama have experience in Vincent Atinga and Kwasi Donsu and are currently handled buy veteran coach Evans Adotey.

A win for Lions will see them return into the top four while Medeama need victory to keep the pressure on Aduana Stars.