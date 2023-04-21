2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

The Ghana Premier League is set for an exciting weekend as Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 24, will be the final game of Week 27.

Asante Kotoko will have the home advantage as they aim to bounce back from a series of disappointing results. The Porcupine Warriors are currently in fifth place on the league table with 39 points after playing 26 games. A win against Aduana Stars could see them close the gap on the top teams and reinvigorate their title aspirations.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, are determined to maintain their position at the top of the league table. With just a three-point lead, the team knows that any slip-up could see them lose their spot to the chasing pack. They will be looking to build on their recent form, having won their last three matches in the league.

Both teams have a lot to play for and will be aiming for victory. The match promises to be a closely contested encounter with both sides evenly matched. While Asante Kotoko will have the advantage of playing at home, Aduana Stars are in good form and have the quality to cause an upset.