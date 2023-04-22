2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak

A thrilling encounter is set to take place at the Nana Gyeabour Park as Bechem United host Hearts of Oak in a top-four battle. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory to bolster their respective league positions.

Bechem United will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing 3-2 loss to Tamale City, where they squandered a two-goal lead. However, they have a formidable record at home, with just one defeat in 13 games, which is a testament to their dominance on their own turf. The Bechem faithful will undoubtedly provide an electric atmosphere to spur on their team to victory.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak have not had the best of away form, losing three of their last five games on the road. The last time they won away from home was in January, and they will need to put in a solid performance to overcome a Bechem side that will be looking to make a statement.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Bechem United, but Hearts of Oak will be determined to avenge that defeat and boost their title aspirations. The visitors come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman and will be looking to build on that momentum.

This promises to be an enthralling encounter between two teams with a lot to play for, and fans can expect an exciting game with plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.