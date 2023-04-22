2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Bibiani GoldStars vs Berekum Chelsea

Bibiani GoldStars will host Berekum Chelsea at the Duns Park for the matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The Miners will be hoping to bounce back after defeat in Tamale to Real Tamale United last week while Chelsea are seeking to continue their run of form.

The Blues stunned Asante Kotoko after hammering them 3-0 at the Golden City Park to make it just one defeat in their last five matches, although three of those games ended in a draw.

GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh continues his rich run of form since joining the club, netting his eleventh goal of the campaign in the defeat to RTU.

However, Chelsea will miss the services of leading scorer Mezack Afriyie, who has reportedly joined Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

Only a point separate the two clubs sitting in seventh and eight places ahead of the game on Sunday.

GoldStars will continue to count on the experience of Tetteh as well as former Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta with Chelsea hoping new star Kalo Outtarra reproducing his performance against the Porcupine Warriors at the Duns Park.

The host will need a win to climb into the top four while Chelsea chase a good result to improve their position on the table.