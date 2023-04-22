2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Samartex

Dreams FC will host Samartex at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, April 23 2023.

Karim Zito's dream of bringing his team to a point where they will 'not think about relegation again' is gradually becoming a nightmare as they are very much in the thick of the relegation battle.

The Still Believe sit 15th on the League standings on 31 points and have recorded just one win in their last eight games.

They will hope to summon their FA Cup form to turn things around before the situation moves from bad to abject.

Samartex are placed 9th on the league standings on 36 points but have struggled with consistency this term.

Annor Walker and his charges will aim to make it back to back wins but their away record has been poor as they have won just once away from home this season.

With Dreams desperate for survival and The Timber Giants aiming to end the season in a respectable position, this could be a mouth watering encounter.