2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Tamale City

Great Olympics FC are in the relegation zone and require a victory at all cost to move out when they take on Tamale City FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The matchday 27 encounter will take place at the Sogakope Park after Olympics decided to change their home venue for the remainder of the campaign.

The Wonder Club are sitting in the 17th position on the league standings with 31 points. They need nothing but a win on Sunday against City to give them hopes of survival.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah, since taking over the head coach job, has managed only two wins in nine matches and just a win in the last seven.

Olympics go into this game on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run at home.

The Tamale Citizens moved out of the relegation zone for the first time in the season after they came from behind to defeat Bechem United with a 3-2 triumph in the last round.

They travel to Sogakope with the hopes of ending their poor away record by claiming their very first victory in the Ghanaian top-flight since they joined.

City are winless in their 12 matches on the road, losing six and drawing the other six.

Hamza Mohammed's side are placed 13th on the league table but are levelled on points with four other teams who are relegation threatened.