2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Karela United vs Legon Cities

Karela United will be looking to bounce back from their recent away defeat to Medeama when they host fellow relegation-threatened Legon Cities at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Karela have won four out of their last five games, and they will be confident of securing a victory against a Legon Cities side that is struggling to find consistency.

With Karela fighting to avoid the drop, they will be keen to secure all three points to move further away from the relegation zone. They will rely on their recent form and home advantage to edge out their opponents.

On the other hand, Legon Cities ended a three-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Kotoku Royals in their last game. However, they will be cautious going into this fixture, knowing that a loss could plunge them back into the relegation zone. Legon Cities will be hoping to build on their recent win and leave Ayinase with at least a point.

Interestingly, the last three games between these two sides have ended in stalemates, with neither team able to clinch victory. This suggests that this game could follow a similar pattern, with both teams evenly matched and wary of conceding.