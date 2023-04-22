2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Kotoku Royals vs. Real Tamale United

Bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC will try to ignite their hopes of surviving relegation in the Ghana Premier League when they take on Real Tamale United on Saturday afternoon.

The Akyem Royals continue to languish at the bottom on the league standings after 26 rounds and are 10 points away from safety.

They will go all out in search of a win against RTU at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in Dawu to reduce the gap between them and the safe places.

Royals have three wins and a draw from four matches since they changed their home venue from Cape Coast to Dawu at the beginning of the second round. They hope to continue unbeaten run on Saturday.

RTU returned to winning ways in a grand style in the last round when they humbled Bibiani Goldstars FC 5-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, which automatically gives them some confidence and motivation.

The Pride of the North will look to build on that to end their winless away run against the Akyem Royals.

RTU have managed to pick just three points from their last 10 league matches on the road, losing all the other seven.

The WeyUna lads are currently sitting in the 11th position on the league table with 35 points, four more above the relegation zone. A win against Royals will cushion them in their fight against the drop.