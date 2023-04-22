2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Nsoatreman vs. King Faisal

Nsoatreman will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome King Faisal to the Nana Koromansah Park for Premier League business on Sunday, April 23 2023.

Mumuni Abubakari's side are in the drop zone after their defeat to Hearts of Oak last weekend, which was their fourth consecutive league game without a win.

The Premier League new boys would want to hand themselves some hopes of survival by picking up all three points. As Mumuni aptly put it last weekend, they can't afford to lose and that they will 'go for the kill' against King Faisal.

This task could be an onerous one as they face an invigorated King Faisal side who have not lost in four league games, winning three and a goalless draw against Kotoko.

Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has stressed that staying in the top flight remains their primary focus so they will be keen to record a win in order to steer clear the relegation battle. They are currently in 11th position on the league standings on 35 points.

However you slice it, the three points will be crucial for both sides in a game that may serves as a precursor to their FA Cup semifinal clash.