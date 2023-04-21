2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report- Accra Lions 4-2 Medeama SC

Seidu Bassit produced a five-star performance as Accra Lions returned to winning ways with an emphatic win against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra Lions forward scored a brace at either side of half time as Lions secured a 4-2 home won.

Having gone on a run of five games with victory, Accra Lions got off to a great start after Emmanuel Dzigbah found Bassit in the box, with the striker wasting no time as he fired home with his left foot.

Half way through the first half, Bassit doubled the lead following a brilliant play on the right by Evans Botchway, who beat his marker Fatawu Hamidu before laying a pass to the striker.

Medeama returned from the break more determined and were awarded a penalty after a strike from Dennis Fordjour hit the hands of defender Samuel Gyimah.

Vincent Atingah elected himself for the spot kick and made no mistake in the 56th minute.

Three minutes later, the former Hearts of Oak centre-back replicated his strike from the spot after Medeama were awarded another penalty.

In a dramatic end to the game, second half substitute Remember Boateng sent in a lovely freekick which was met by the head of Bassit to get his hat-trick.

And late in the nine minutes of injury time, the striker picked up a long pass from Daniel Oduro before outwitting his marker and firing home his fourth.