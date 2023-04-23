2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report - Asante Kotoko 2-1 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko claimed a valuable 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars in an exciting Ghana Premier League encounter played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The home side produced a stirring comeback to seal a vital win against the league leaders.

Aduana Stars took the lead through Isaac Mintah's goal and looked set to extend their lead at the top of the table. However, Kotoko refused to be beaten and equalised through Uganda striker Stephen Mukwala's goal in the 37th minute.

The first half ended in a deadlock, but the second half saw Kotoko come out with more intent and purpose. They pressed forward and got their reward in the 48th minute when Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze scored what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Despite Aduana Stars' best efforts to get back into the game, Kotoko held on to their lead and secured all three points. The win puts Kotoko back in contention for the title as they sit fifth on the league table, just five points behind Aduana.

Aduana, on the other hand, still maintain their position at the top of the table, albeit with a reduced lead over second-placed Bechem United.