2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report – Bechem United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak were stunned by Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday with a narrow win courtesy of a spot kick from Hafiz Konkoni.

Following Medeama SC's defeat to Accra Lions on Friday, both Bechem United and Hearts of Oak had the opportunity to climb up with a victory in a keenly contested matchday 27 fixture.

The Hunters who had lost to Tamale City in their previous game were poised to redeem themselves and showed it from the onset.

Abdul Karim initiated a wonderful attack by finding Seth Osei in his opponent's half who controlled diligently to find Clinton Duodu racing into the box. Osei laid a through ball to Duodu who was brought down by Denis Korsah compelling the referee to award a penalty.

Hafiz Konkoni stepped forward confidently and sent the keeper the wrong way, increasing his tally to 13.

Hearts of Oak have now failed to win back-to-back games since November 2022.

With 44 points, the win puts the Hunters right behind leaders Aduana Stars who play on Sunday with Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Hearts of Oak could drop out of the top four again if Kotoko gets a win against the Ogya boys.