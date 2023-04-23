2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report- Bibiani GoldStars 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Prince Anane scored late to hand Berekum Chelsea an important away victory against Bibiani GoldStars at the Duns Park on Sunday.

The Blues who came into the game with just one defeat in their last five matches continued their good run of form after a hard-fought win.

The host started the game the better of the two sides, coming close through former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh.

GoldStars continued to mount pressure on Chelsea but the visitors were equal to the task as they defended resolutely.

However, after the break, Chelsea improved their display despite struggling to break the defence of GoldStars.

As the game was approaching the end, GoldStars began to send more men forward with waves and waves of attack.

Chelsea's beat chance came in the final minute and Anane made no mistake as he scored to seal a vital win for the Biribies.