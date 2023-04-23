2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report - Dreams FC 2-0 Samartex

Dreams FC bounced back to the winning track with a crucial 2-0 victory over Samartex at The Theatre of Dreams on Sunday to ease relegation fears.

The Still Believe got off to a brilliant start by opening the scoring through Ali Huzaif on 20 minutes. Huzaif was however injured 15 minutes later and had to be replaced by Godfred Atuahene.

After recess, Huzaif's replacement, Atuahene gave Dreams a two-goal cushion by scoring on 69 minutes.

Zito's side showed they meant business and played with more urgency to record their second win in 9 games. They move to 13th on the league standings with 34 points.

For Samartex, their poor run away from home continues as they failed to make it back to back wins. They remain in 9th position with 36 points.

The Timber Giants host new boys Nsoatreman at Samreboi for their next game while Dreams are away to Medeama.