2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-1 Tamale City

The visiting team, Tamale City, left it very late to snatch a point against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Sogakope Park as the fight against relegation intensifies.

The Citizens scored in the additional minutes to deny the Dade Boys their first win at their adopted home grounds in the matchday 27 fixture.

Olympics remain in the relegation zone after the draw, while City are just one place above the drop on goals difference after nicking the point.

Defender Christopher Nakai Nettey gave Olympics the lead in the 38th minute of the match as they hoped to return to winning ways from last week's slump against leaders Aduana Stars.

Striker Sampson Eduku scored his 10th goal of the campaign in stoppage-time to ensure City went back to Tamale with at least one point. However, they remain winless on the road since joining the Ghanaian top-flight.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah has now managed just two victories in ten league matches since taking over from Yaw Preko, who was sacked for a poor run of results.

The next round of matches will see Olympics welcome title holders Asante Kotoko SC at home whereas City plays as hosts to Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.