2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report- Karela United 0-2 Legon Cities

Legon Cities remain in the safety zone after an important victory away at Karela United on Sunday afternoon.

Maxwell Konadu’s side earned a narrow win thanks to Michel Otou’s first half strike and then a late goal by Alex Aso. They stay two points clear of the relegation zone in their quest for survival.

Otou’s sixth goal of the season, making him the club’s top scorer. It was a great finish from the midfielder, with Cities holding on before Aso sealed the win to claim three points and pull further away from relegation zone with seven games to go.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men.

It’s a strong finish to the month for Cities, with back to back wins having beaten Kotoku Royals last time out and they will hope to continue winning to stay up.

For Karela it’s a missed opportunity to take advantage of home court and boost their survival hopes. The defeat leaves them third from bottom and they have to improve to win their remaining games which will certainly guarantee their safety.