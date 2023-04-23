2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Report - Nsoatreman FC 1-0 King Faisal

Nsoatreman gave themselves some hope of extending their stay in the Premier League with a hard fought 1-0 victory over King Faisal on Sunday.

Samuel Ofori Agape's stoppage time spot kick was the difference when both teams locked horns at the Nana Koromansah Park.

The Premier League debutants knew it was going to be a huge test as Faisal were the form team having gone unbeaten in four league games.

It was a cagey encounter and looked like both sides were going to share the spoils until Ofori's 93rd minute goal.

For Nsoatreman it is a huge sigh of relief as they aim to remain in the top flight. Faisal will feel they deserved at least a point from the game given how they tested Afadzwu in post.

Faisal remain in 11th position on the league standings with 35 points while Nsoatreman move to 14th on 34 points.

King Faisal will host second placed Bechem United in Abrankese while Nsoatreman are to Samartex for their next games.