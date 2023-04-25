2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview – Aduana Stars vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Aduana Stars will aim to maintain their grip on the top of the Ghana Premier League when they host Gold Stars on Wednesday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana Stars are still reeling from their 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko, and will be looking to bounce back with a victory.

They currently sit three points ahead of second-placed Bechem United, and will want to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The hosts will have the advantage of playing in their own backyard, and they have a formidable home record to back them. They have won three of their last five home games, drawing the others, and have not lost at home this season.

They will be hoping to continue their impressive home form against the struggling Gold Stars, who are currently on a three-match losing streak.

Gold Stars will be hoping to cause an upset, but it seems like a tall order given their current form. They have lost all of their last two matches, and have only managed to score one goal in their last five away games.

They will need to be at their very best to get a positive result in Dormaa, and will be looking to their top scorer, Augustine Owusu, to lead the charge.