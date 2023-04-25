2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview - Berekum Chelsea vs. Kotoku Royals

Berekum Chelsea will aim to make it three wins in a row when they welcome bottom placed Kotoku Royals to the Golden City Park on Wednesday, April 26 2023.

The Bibires are brimming with confidence after their hammering of defending champions Kotoko followed by a narrow win over Gold Stars.

They are currently 7th on the league standings and a win could move them into the Top 4 or within reach depending on the outcome of other matches.

Kotoku Royals showed signs of a resurgence in March, winning 3 of their matches but are yet to record their first win in April. That winless run could continue as Ennin's side are a tough nut to crack at home.

Royals beat Chelsea 2-1 in the first round and with revenge on the minds of The Bibires, it could be a baptism of fire for the premier league debutants.

Kotoku Royals would have to deploy every weapon in their armory if they want to get something from this game and hand themselves some hope of extending their stay in the top flight.