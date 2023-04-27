2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Asante Kotoko

Great Olympics FC will have the opportunity to get out of the relegation zone when they take on Asante Kotoko SC in a stern test in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday afternoon at the Sogakope Park.

The Dade Boys have moved their home grounds from the capital to Sogakope and will be searching for their first win at the new venue.

Olympics conceded very late in their last game at the new ground when they threw away a first-half lead to draw 1-1 with Tamale City FC.

The Wonder Club needs nothing but a win over Kotoko to be able to move out of the relegation zone. Any result short of victory will see them remain in the drop.

Olympics are sitting in the 16th position on the league table with 32 points from 27 matches and are two points adrift of the safe places.

Asante Kotoko are travelling to Sogakope, having in mind that their hopes of defending the league title could take a nosedive if they fail to claim the maximum points in Thursday's match.

The Porcupine Warriors are now behind the leaders Aduana Stars with eight points gap and will need to cut down with a victory over Olympics.

Kotoko are sitting in the 6th position on the league standings with 42 points from 27 matches. A win in Thursday's match will take them to the 4th position, leapfrogging bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Fabulous team goes into the game with some confidence after coming from behind to overcome league leaders Aduana Stars last weekend in Kumasi.