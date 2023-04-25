2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview-Legon Cities vs Accra Lions

Legon Cities will be hoping to extend their winning run to three games on a row when they welcome Accra Lions at the El Wak stadium on Wednesday.

Having beaten Kotoku Royals and Karela United in their last two matches, the Royals will test their strength against city rivals as they continue their quest for survival.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions themselves ended a poor run of form to beat Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend, with forward Seidu Bassit scoring all four goals for the Accra-based club.

The 19-year-old will be expected to be a threat for the defence of Legon Cities, who are yet to concede in their last in 180 minutes.

The first leg between the two sides, which was played on a neutral ground ended in a 1-1 draw at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Legon Cities will depend on the experience of Michel Otou and Alex Aso to produce the magic while Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari provide still in the midfield of Lions.

The host need a win to pull away from the drop while Accra Lions have an eye on a top four place.