2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview- Medeama SC vs Dreams FC

Medeama SC will be hoping to bounce back after defeat in Accra to Accra Lions when they host Dreams FC at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa on Wednesday.

The Mauve and Yellow's is chasing a first league title in their history and currently sit third, just three points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

However, their league credentials will be tested by FA Cup semi-finalist Dreams FC, who sit 13th on the table and two points above the drop zone.

Medeama have been in good form until their defeat to Accra Lions, winning three of their last five matches while Dreams FC have won only two and lost two in their last five games.

The host will rely on the experience of Vincent Atinga and Kwasi Donsu while youngster Dennis Fordjour is expected to be a menace on the flanks.

Dreams FC can also count on Isaac Agyenim Boateng for the goals as the quest for survival intensifies for the Still Believe lads.

A win for Medeama will see them keep the pressure on Aduana Stars while Dreams desperately need a positive result.